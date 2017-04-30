28 April 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Cofa Chairman, Veteran Sports Journalist Others Receive Presidential Award

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Chairman of Central One Football Association (COFA), Sama Sesay, veteran sports journalist Zuhair Kudsy and Sierra Leone's beach volleyball director, Coach Sorie Kamara on Thursday received Presidential Award as Member of the Order of the Rokel (MOR).

After their citation were read out, the trio were decorated by the President, Ernest Bai Koroma as they were recognised for their outstanding contributions toward the promotion and development sports in the country.

Chairman Sesay has been at the helm of COFA for over 10 years and under his administration lot of youth football activities were organised which helped to produce young and talent players like Sheka Fofonah aka Eto, Ibrahim Kallay etc.

Also the COFFA has been a key pillar for youth football in Sierra Leone which always organised inter-community senior and junior tournament.

The veteran sports journalist who also doubles as businessman, Zuhair Kudsy has rendered lot of service to sports development, especially football and lawn tennis.

He has also been a mentor to so many young sports journalist including Musa Sesay of Exclusive Newspaper, Martin Wusha Conteh of CTN news.

Kudsy has spent over 29 years in sports journalism/analysis and has worked with prominent broadcasters like Ivan Benjamin, the late Edwards Akar, Abu Bockarie and Arun Rashid Deen. He was a member of the Sierra Leone Football Association Organising Committee which helped the national team, Leone Stars, qualify for the first African Cup of Nations in 1994.

He has also served as vice president of the Sports Writers Association of Sierra Leone.

If recognized, Kudsy will join the likes of Mohamed Kallon, former Real Republicans legend, Brima Mazola, who have received such sporting recognition from President Ernest Bai Koroma.

Coach Sorie Kamara on the other hand has been one of the key brains behind the development of both indoor volleyball and beach volleyball. As the country's director of beach volleyball who also doubles as coach, he has helped the senior male and female national team qualify, win and compete in several international tournaments in African and at world stage.

The MOR trio have now joined the likes of Sierra Leone football legend, Mohamed Kallon, former Real Republicans star, Brima Mazola, who have received such sporting recognition from President Ernest Bai Koroma.

