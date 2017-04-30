Sierra Leone: Pregnant Woman Remanded for Larceny

Magistrate Abou Bakarr Binneh-Kamara of court No.1 on Wednesday remanded one Isata Kamara, a pregnant woman for the offence of larceny in a dwelling house contrary to Section 13 (a) of the Larceny Act of 1961.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused on Sunday, 5th March, 2017, broke into and entered the dwelling house of one Branda Koroma and stole one thirty -two (32) inches plasma television, one dressing mirror, assorted provision, cosmetics, five male trousers, three pairs of male shoes and one wall clock, all to a total of two million, six hundred and ninety three (Le2, 693,000,000) ,properties of the complainant.

The complainant, Branda Koroma, told the court that she went to Makeni on 5th March, 2017, and left the accused in charge of the house but returned on 13th March, 2017 after she received information through a phone call about the said incident.

She testified that she reported the matter to the Youyi building police post.

Branda continued that when she arrived at the police post, she met one police officer, Samson, who escorted her to her residence, adding that when they arrived at the home, they observed that the items stated in the charge sheet were missing, with the doors widely opened.

Representing the accused, Lawyer J. M. Jengo, argued that the former was indeed left in charge of the house, but was not aware about the missing items.

Lawyer Jengo said the accused was not at home when the alleged theft occurred, stating that she passed the night to her family members.

She was denied bail and sent to the Female Correctional Centre, while the matter was adjourned to 28th March 2017.