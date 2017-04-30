28 April 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Cricket - Team Thorpe Wins Female League

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Team Augustine Thorpe defeated Albert Kpundeh on Wednesday as they maintained their 100% unbeaten record to lift this year's Sierra Leone Cricket Association (SLCA) female T20 tournament.

Wednesday's four runs victory over Albert Kpundeh was the icing of the cake for the Team Thorpe ladies are they won all four of their matches in the competition.

Team Kpundeh won the toss and asked Augustine Thorpe to bat, the league leaders Thorpe were all out for 96 runs in 20 over with Isatu Koroma finished as the team top scorer with 32 runs, followed by Sunkari Koroma with 14 runs. Ann Marie Kamara and Fatmata Parkinson both collected two wickets each.

In the second inning, known as a middle order player, Ann Marie decided to open the inning in which she secured 36 runs to finish at the match top scorer just a run above veteran and national team captain Sarah Johnson.

Despite the display of Ann Marie, her side (Team Kpundeh) were all out for

93 runs in 20 overs which ensured Team Augustine Thorpe the title as the unbeaten side in the tournament.

