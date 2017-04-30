30 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Tough Times! Bread, Sugar and Cooking Oil Prices Up

By Owen Khamula

Prices of basic commodities including that of bread, sugar and cooking oil continue to go up in the country.

A snap survey by Nyasa Times show that a packet of sugar has gone up to K900 from K800 whilst the prices of bread and cooking oil have gone up by an average of 30 per cent.

This comes against the backdrop of the reduction of inflation from 24 per cent to 16 per cent. Consumers Association executive director John Kapito has since warned people to budget and window shop before buying commodities in view of the rise in prices.

"It is very unfortunate that prices of basic commodities are going up when inflation is going down. This is an annoying situation," he said.

The price rises in Malawi are affected by demand and supply.

