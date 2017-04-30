Johannesburg — LEADERSHIP and inclusiveness are set to take centre stage at the upcoming 27th World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa, which will gather over 1 000 leaders in South Africa.

The delegates will convene in the city of Durban under the theme, "Achieving Inclusive Growth through Responsive and Responsible Leadership."

The meeting aims to move leaders to change the way they approach development planning by designing policies that allow everyone to benefit from economic growth and brings together all of the Forum communities that are active in the region during the year.

The meeting's other priority is to help Africa prepare for the huge changes the world is about to experience as a result of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Speaking ahead of the event set for May 3-5, host country Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba, said the best way to secure a sustainable and prosperous future for Africa was to build an economic transformation centred on inclusive growth and equality of opportunity for everyone.

"Africa's leaders must act fast to build strong, inclusive societies capable of prospering in our rapidly changing world," said Gigaba

. Elsie Kanza, Head of Regional Strategies - Africa, and Member of the Executive Committee at the World Economic Forum, called for the creation of conditions in which everybody was able to prosper. "If we fail, the region risks falling further behind," said Kanza.