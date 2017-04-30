Tanzania: Fake Workers Ordered to Leave By May 15

Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Friday ordered the dismissal of almost 10,000 civil servants who were found to have presented fake academic certificates.

"It is a criminal offence to forge any document for whatever reason; these 9,932 workers with fake certificates, should be fired immediately and be deleted from the payroll," said President Magufuli.

"They are thieves! Their names should be published in all media outlets in the country, and their positions declared vacant so that other people with relevant qualifications are recruited right away, to take up these posts," he added.

Explaining his actions, President Magufuli said the government was spending Tsh700 billion ($309.78 million) on monthly salaries for these workers. The state has lost Tsh257.94 billion ($114.15million) so far through the scam.

"I am giving them up to May 15 to leave voluntarily, failing which the law must take its course. If found guilty, they should be imprisoned for seven years according to the law," the president said.

Angella Kairuki, Minister of State in the President's Office for Regional Administration, Local Government, Civil Service and Good Governance, said, "no stone will be left unturned" in the process of verifying academic credentials.

However, political appointees like ministers, regional commissioners, district commissioners and mayors are not included as the only requirement for their positions is the ability to read and write.

Ms Kairuki said that the team discovered that 94.23 per cent workers had valid academic certificates, while 19,700 workers comprising 2.4 per cent possess fake certificates and a further 1,538 had certificates whose verification and authenticity was questionable.

According to the report, about 2.8 per cent of civil servants submitted incomplete information on their professional and academic certificates and left out vital information.

"Our task force findings show workers with fake certificates, several personnel who use the same certificate, and some with questionable academic certificates," said Ms Kairuki.