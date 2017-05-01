1 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: KCCA Edge Police to Keep Double Hopes Alive

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — KCCA kept alive their dream of a maiden league and cup double with a slender 1-0 Uganda Cup quarter-final win over Police at Namboole yesterday.

Striker Derrick Nsibambi scored the all important goal in the first period of extra time to book a two-leg semi-final against Express.

After an opening 90 minutes that was often as dull as the day's weather, the game sprung to life in the extra period. Paul Mucurezi and Nsibambi, who combined for Friday's winner against Express, were again instrumental in the victory.

A run on the right by Mucurezi, who had earlier missed two decent second half opportunities, saw the attacker this time set up Nsibambi for a simple tap in. KCCA then wasted two further chances in addition to Tom Masiko's miss with the often sharp Geoffrey Sserunkuma blazing over while Vincent Kayizzi had a shot blocked.

They were almost made to pay for that profligacy when referee Rajab Bakasambe pointed to the spot after Dennis Rukundo pulled down Antony Bongole.

Former Police goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo, however, saved the defender's blushes diving to his left to push Rahmat Senfuka's penalty onto the bar and ensure victory.

Uganda Cup Quarter Final

Police 0-1 KCCA

Uganda

How Uganda's Hostility Drove Rwandan Refugees Into Rebellion

When Idi Amin took power in 1971, there was drastic change in relationship between the refugees and authorities. The new… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.