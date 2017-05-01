Uganda: KCCA Edge Police to Keep Double Hopes Alive

Kampala — KCCA kept alive their dream of a maiden league and cup double with a slender 1-0 Uganda Cup quarter-final win over Police at Namboole yesterday.

Striker Derrick Nsibambi scored the all important goal in the first period of extra time to book a two-leg semi-final against Express.

After an opening 90 minutes that was often as dull as the day's weather, the game sprung to life in the extra period. Paul Mucurezi and Nsibambi, who combined for Friday's winner against Express, were again instrumental in the victory.

A run on the right by Mucurezi, who had earlier missed two decent second half opportunities, saw the attacker this time set up Nsibambi for a simple tap in. KCCA then wasted two further chances in addition to Tom Masiko's miss with the often sharp Geoffrey Sserunkuma blazing over while Vincent Kayizzi had a shot blocked.

They were almost made to pay for that profligacy when referee Rajab Bakasambe pointed to the spot after Dennis Rukundo pulled down Antony Bongole.

Former Police goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo, however, saved the defender's blushes diving to his left to push Rahmat Senfuka's penalty onto the bar and ensure victory.

Uganda Cup Quarter Final

Police 0-1 KCCA