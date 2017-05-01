1 May 2017

Uganda: Court to Decide On NRM Poor Youth Fate

By Patrick Ebong

Gulu — Lira Magistrate's Court will on June 7 decide whether to dismiss or continue with a case of NRM poor youth defacing President Museveni's posters.

During a court session last week, Lira Grade One Magistrate Hillary Kiwanuka, set the date after Mr Willy Omodo Omodo protested the slow pace in prosecuting him.

Mr Omodo Omodo, the former vice chairman of NRM youth league for Northern region, is accused of defacing some posters of President Museveni during the 2016 presidential election campaigns period.

Mr Kiwanuka told court that he would be ready to hear an application filed by Mr Omodo on merit on June 7, advising the accused to acquire a lawyer to fulfill the purpose.

Issue

Mr Omodo Omodo contends that for the 10 times he has appeared before the same court, the state has failed to produce a single witness to testify against him and four others jointly accused of same offence.

Prosecution states that the accused and his accomplices committed the offence from Mayor's Garden in Lira Town on the evening of February 13, 2016.

Mr Omodo Omodo was arrested along with Ibrahim Olong, Walter Abura , Awongo Patrick Ogwal and four others for arrogance and defacing President Museveni's posters.

At the time of the arrest, the suspects were analysing the second presidential candidate debate on North Fm Radio station in Lira Town.

