Uganda: Women's Football - Nakachwa Gives She Mak a Fighting Chance

Kampala — Women football clubs need to appreciate the responsibility of treating players with injuries more.

Otherwise the nuanced effort could lead to dire consequences.

If She Mak had treated Shamim Nakachwa's right knee better when she injured it in a Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) encounter against Western United last season, maybe they would not be flirting with relegation now.

Nakachwa, who played for Kawempe Muslim SS during her hey days, is touted by their coach Ayub Khalifan as the best player he has ever handled. For perspective, Khalifan has also coached Sandra Nabweteme and Hasifa Nassuna, Fufa's former and current best female player respectively. The striker told Daily Monitor she has been in and out of the Makerere team "because of the pain" and only shows up when she "really misses football". It is the story of many female footballers.

Luckily for coach Hadijah Namuyanja's side, Nakachwa, who still has the ability to decide games with her ingenuity and industriousness, is missing the game at the right time as they battle relegation.

On Saturday, she scored twice as they beat She Corporate 2-1 on a soggy Makerere University pitch to move to 10 points in the league with two more games to play. Christine Nambirige got Corporate's consolation.

She Corporate have nine points while Eastern Heroes, with three games to play, have eight.