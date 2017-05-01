Uganda: Measles Outbreak in Agago, 34 Cases Registered

Agago — An outbreak of rubella commonly known as German measles or three-day measles has been confirmed in Agago District.

According to the district health officials, 34 cases have so far been registered in the last one week.

Rubella is a contagious, generally mild viral infection that occurs most often in children and young adults.

Speaking to Daily Monitor at the weekend, the district health officer, Dr Emmanuel Otto, said the outbreak has been confirmed in Kalongo Town council.

Dr Otto said three primary school children last week developed symptoms of measles but when their blood samples were taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute [UVRI], only one tested positive for rubella.

He revealed since the outbreak, 34 children got infected and were admitted to Dr Ambrosoli Memorial Hospital in an isolation ward.

"We have so far registered 34 cases in the last one week, out of that number, we discharged 17 children while 17 others are still at Dr Ambrosoli Memorial Hospital receiving medication," Dr Otto said.

Dr Otto also noted that health officials are re using NMR [measles, mumps, and rubella] vaccines for treating the infections.

"We have already informed the Health ministry of the outbreak, and are expecting their intervention in terms of consignment of NMR vaccines for mass immunisation," Dr Otto said.

He added: "We are also carrying out sensitisation and health education to community members on the dangers of the disease and need to report for early treatment."

However he revealed that they investigating how the infection spread in the town council so as to contain the disease.

According to Dr Otto, once a person is infected, the virus spreads throughout the body in about five to seven days.

He said symptoms usually appear two to three weeks after exposure. The most infectious period is usually one to five days after the appearance of the rash.

Rubella patients have a low-grade fever, sore throat, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

According to the World Health Organistation, in children, the disease is usually mild, with symptoms, including a rash, low fever (39°C), nausea and mild conjunctivitis.

The rash, which occurs in 50-80 per cent of cases, usually starts on the face and neck before progressing down the body, and lasts 1-3 days.

Swollen lymph glands behind the ears and in the neck are the most characteristic clinical feature.

Infected adults, more commonly women, who may develop arthritis and painful joints that usually last from 3-10 days.