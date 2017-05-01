Uganda's Chemonges Wins Metro Marathon in Germany

Robert Chemonges has won the 15th Metro Marathon in Duesseldorf, Germany.

The 19 year-old run a personal best of 2:10:31 in windy conditions on Sunday. The win should secure him qualification for the marathon at the World Championships in London this summer.

Norway's Weldu Gebretsadik took second with 2:11:16, while Yared Shegumo (Poland) was third.

In the women's race, Portugal's Doroteia Alves Peixoto was outstanding with a time of 2:32:00, improving her personal best by 4:01 minutes. Sara Makera of Tanzania, who had been in the lead for most of the race, was second in 2:33:08, while Paraguay's Carmen Martinez Aguilar was third with a national record of 2:35:17.

"I realized that Weldu Gebretsadik would probably not be able to follow me. So that was when I pushed. Before I was not sure if I could win," said Chemonges after the race.

Chemonges said since he is now ranked third in Uganda behind Stephen Kiprotich and Solomon Munyo Mutai, he thinks he will be selected for the World Championships.

Last weekend Uganda's star runner Kiprotich who won gold at the 2012 London Olympics came in second at the Hamburg Marathon in Germany.