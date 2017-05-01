Rwandan Community in Canada Commemorate Genocide

As part of the 23rd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda, the Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Ahmed Hussein joined Rwandans and friends of Rwanda to mark this solemn event on Saturday.

Chargee d'Affaires of Rwanda to Canada, Shakilla Umutoni thanked Canada for its cooperation in trying genocide fugitives, noting it sends a clear message to the rest of the world.

No country on earth should serve as a safe haven to Genocidaires, she said.

However, she reminded that there is still a big number of genocide fugitives in Canada who should be brought to justice sooner than later.

While addressing the audience, Minister Hussein expressed solidarity with survivors while paying respect to all victims.

He deplored the international community for failing to stop the Genocide despite all available opportunities to do so.

"The international community's call for Never again failed in challenging the Genocide in Rwanda," he said.

He commended Rwanda for the progress made 23 years ago.

"Rwanda has emerged from that difficult period and has managed to develop and become a stable partner in the community of nations."

Since April 7, the High Commission of Rwanda to Canada in collaboration with Rwandan communities in Canada and survivors associations held events in various cities in Canada, including Ottawa, Montreal, London Ontario Quebec city, Halifax, Windsor, Toronto, Hamilton, Edmonton, Regina and Winnipeg.