Rwanda: Plan to Construct New Football Stadiums On Course - Officials

The pace of local football development is set to improve after district mayors and other stakeholders endorsed the proposed blueprint to construct more football stadiums in the country.

This follows a consultative meeting on Saturday in Kigali between Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) and officials from the Federation Royal Morocaine de Football (FRMF), district mayors, Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA) and Ministry of Defense among others.

The meeting okayed the plan that will see the FRMF construct cost-effective stadiums in each district at an affordable long term repayment plan.

Speaking at the meeting, Christian Rwakunda, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Infrastructure (MINFRA) said; "There is an excellent relationship between the Government of Rwanda and the Kingdom of Morocco, and this relationship is translated into a dynamic cooperation."

"We have seen good partnership between Rwanda and Morocco in the sector of housing, banking and today we have noticed the start of the cooperation in sport activities."

The head of delegation for FRMF team, Hajji Mouad alongside the architect from Coter Terhrazaz Construction Company Anouar Amaoui Gueriri, explained the different stadiums that would be constructed depending on the need of each district or government agency and the repayment plan.

Under the same concept, Coter Terhrazaz Contruction Company has constructed 63 artificial stadiums in Morocco and five natural grass stadiums.

The Saturday meeting was a follow-up to the binding agreement signed between FERWAFA and the FRMF aimed at boosting Infrastructure development.

This new partnership includes the development of more infrastructure namely FERWAFA hotel and stadia constructions in a bid to improve the development of football in the country.