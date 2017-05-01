Rwanda: Commemoration Designated to Book Reading Due

The National Commission for the fight against Genocide (CNLG) in collaboration with Kigali Public Library has organised a commemorative event designated to reading books related to the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.

Part of this year's commemoration, the afternoon of book readings, will take place at Rwanda Revenue Authority from 4pm to 6 pm, featuring discussions with popular authors and songs. Guest speakers include Antoine Mugesera, author of Les conditions de vie des Tutsi au Rwanda de 1959 a 1990, Jean-Paul Kimonyo, author of Rwanda's Popular Genocide. A Perfect Storm (Lynne Rienner Publishes Inc, 2015, Stephane Audouin-Rouzeau, French author of Une Initiation.

Rwanda 1994-2016 (Seuil, 2017) and Yolande Mukagasana author of La mort ne veut pas de moi (Robert Laffont.1999).

Dr Jean-Damascene Bizimana, CNLG executive said the commemorative evening aims to showcase books written about the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. He said that this is the first time such an event is held, but would become an annual event.

Bizimana hopes that the book readings would inspire youth to read history about the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi as well as encourage authors to write more books about Rwanda's history.

Youth from higher learning institutions, Rwandan artists are among other people expected to attend the event. "It is an evening of scientific dialogue. Authors will present their works and then we discuss. Participants will be listening to the presentation and they will be given time to ask and share ideas," he told The New Times yesterday.

Bizimana said that it is a great thing to host a Frenchman (Audouin-Rouzeau) who wrote about the participation of his country in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Stephane Audouin-Rouzeau's book followed gathering of information about the role of France in genocide, which Bizimana considers to play a big role in educating other countries about the genocide.

Kimonyo's book shows the preparation of the genocide in the former prefecture of Butare, Mugesera's book describes how Tutsi were tortured while Mukagasana's books shows the truth about the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Few local authors on the issue of genocide Bizimana decried the fact that the number of local authors writing about their history is still low. "Most of the books are written by foreigners. Local authors should have the initiative to write as many books about their history. Foreigners who write about genocide get information from Rwandans. Our authors also should write," he said.

"It is also appreciable to have people from abroad who are interested in writing about our history. Their works help us to disseminate the truth about what happened in Rwanda."

Mariya Yohana and Mibirizi are some of local artistes expected to perform at the event.