1 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: How Informal Women Savings Groups Are Changing Lives in Huye

Photo: Appolonia Uwanziga/The New Times
Uwimana sells fish in Ingenzi Market in Huye District. The trader has built a permanent house for her family.
analysis By Appolonia Uwanziga

The resident of Cyarwa sector, has already bought land worth Rwf300,000 and is planning to start construction on a new house soon. The mother of two said she used to live a deplorable life before joining Intambwe.

Uwingabire said her livelihood and household income have improved, thanks to the savings culture and better spending habits learnt from the money management programmes conducted by the cooperative.

She said it is important for people to use wisely the little money they have wisely by spending it only on essential things rather than luxuries or items and services one can do without.

"All the people that joined the cooperative around the same period as me are now leading better lives," Uwingabire added.

Sifa Omar, the president of Intambwe cooperative, said village groups have significantly boosted incomes of members and are instrumental in deepening women's economic empowerment.

"People's lives, particularly those of women, are steadily improving as a result of joining cooperatives," she noted, adding that anyone that aspires to improve their life and income should embrace the savings culture to secure their future.

Omar argued that anyone in formal employment can lose the job anytime, which "makes them vulnerable if they had not been saving.

"But saving a part of your earnings cushions you against any eventualities besides building your deposits and strengthening your financial health," Omar said.

She added that promoting a savings culture enables adults to create wealth, meet their household needs, invest and also use the accumulated money as collateral to secure more funding.

Savings

According to the Finscope report released last year, 56 per cent of people use other informal savings mechanisms, such as savings groups; 35 per cent of adults claim to save at home or with someone in the household.

The report again shows that 14 per cent of adults do not save, and 10 per cent keep all their savings at home, meaning that they do not use formal or informal savings groups. According to the report savings are essential for the country to ensure financial inclusion.

