ZIMBABWE A beat Namibia by 31 runs in the opening match of their Namibian tour at the Wanderers ground on Sunday.

Zimbabwe A scored 236 for six wickets in their 50 overs, before bowling Namibia out for 205 in 49,3 overs.

A century partnership between Peter Moor and Timycen Maruma proved to be the turning point of the match as they took the visitors to a competitive total that was out of Namibia's reach.

Zimbabwe A won the toss and elected to bat but they were soon in trouble when Brian Chari (1) and Regis Chakabva (9) were dismissed cheaply.

Chamu Chibhabha and Sikandar Raza started a revival, putting on 65 runs for the third wicket, but Sarel Burger got the breakthrough, dismissing Chibhabha for 40 and Raza for 26 to restrict Zimbabwe A to 93 for four wickets.

Bernard Scholtz also dismissed Tinotenda Mutombodzi for 8 to reduce Zimbabwe A to 120/5 but Moor and Maruma then took charge with a great partnership for the sixth wicket.

They eventually put on 115 runs before Maruma was out for 58 off 48 balls (3x4, 4x6), while Moor remained not out on 79 which came off 67 balls (4x4, 6x6).

Burger was Namibia's best bowler, with fine figures of three wickets for 28 runs off 10 overs, while Jan Frylinck, Tangeni Lungameni and Bernard Scholtz took one wicket each.

In Namibia's run chase, LP van der Westhuizen was dismissed early for four, and when Jacques Fourie was out for 12, Namibia were two down with the total on 48.

Craig Williams joined Stephen Baard in Namibia's main stand as they put on 61 runs for the third wicket before Baard was out for 61 off 75 balls (6x4, 1x6).

When Williams was next out for 51 off 86 balls (5x4, 2x6), Namibia were still in the hunt with the total on 154 for four wickets and 14 overs remaining.

No one else however could make a big contribution as Namibia regularly lost wickets.

Jan Frylinck scored 25, Safrel Burger 17 and Lauritz Haccou 11, but the tail was quickly dismissed and the whole team was out for 205, still 32 runs short of the winning target.

Tendai Chatara (three wickets for 33 runs off nine overs) and Nathan Waller (3/38 off 8 overs) were Zimbabwe A's best bowlers.

The second of four matches between the two sides takes place on Tuesday at the United field.

Zimbabwe u19 win series 4-0

Zimbabwe u19 meanwhile comfortably beat Namibia u19 by 83 runs in their final ODI in Harare on Sunday, to win their series 4-0.

Zimbabwe A were all out for 284 off 49,3 overs with Liam Roche leading their onslaught.

He was unfortunate not to reach his century, as he remained not out on 96 which came off 83 balls (3x4, 2x6).

There were also useful contributions from Milton Shumba (30), Kieran Robinson (39), and Wesley Madhevere (35).

Namibia's best bowler was Albert van der Merwe who took three wickets for 54 runs off 7,3 overs.

In Namibia's innings, Van der Merwe was dismissed early on for a duck while Erich von Mollendorf was run out for 13.

Henry Brink (48 off 58 balls, 8x4) and Lohan Louwrens (39) made good contributions while Eben van Wyk was once again Namibia's top scorer with 69 off 80 balls (8x4).

There was however little support from the lower order before the whole team was dismissed for 201 to hand Zimbabwe a comfortable victory.