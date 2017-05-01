Former Chancellor College student ,a holder of bachelor’s degree in nutrition Science, Cecilia Khofi left Bingu International Conference centre on Saturday morning driving a Nissan Tilda after emerging the winner of Miss Malawi 2017 out shining 13 other contestants in the finals of the beauty pageant.

The event started around 7 pm on Friday, 28th April and ended at around 2 o’clock on Saturday Morning, 29th.

Apart from dazzling patrons with their beauty, the contestants tried to prove how brainy they are by stating how they would curb over-population in Malawi. The competition’s theme was Managing Over-Population.

Speaking after being crowned Miss Malawi, 23 year old young girl currently working with ministry of health, said she was “very happy” to carry the day and promised to use her position to champion education among girls, empowering women in all spheres and making sure that she is taking a leading role in reducing over population in the country.

“I am very happy that I have made it and I thank God for making it possible,” she said.

“ I promise to champion girls education and I will also concentrate much on women empowerment and inspire young girls to work hard in school to achieve their goals and apart from that would come with different projects that will help in reducing overpopulation,” she said

Miss Malawi spokesperson Teleza Ndanga described the event as a success saying the patronage was impressive.

“I am very happy that people came in large numbers to witness the crown of a new queen, it has been very successful,” she said

She added that girls can play a significant role in promoting culture and has since said events of such nature will continue.

The event was spiced up by performances from several artists including Great Angels Choir, Sangie and Lulu among other.

First Lady Getrude Mutharika congratulated Khofi for the crown saying she optimistic that Cecilia will help running projects that would help uplift girls walfare and making sure that young girls remain in schools, among other things.

Mutharika who graced the occasion added that she is pretty sure that Cecilia would be an inspirational to many, an ambassador and someone who will carry the frag of Malawi abroad.

First Lady thanked organisers – Nation Publications Limited (NPL) and Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS)- for the revivied Miss Malawi beauty pageant , after a four-year gap and making girls to arise and shine through both in their looks and brains, as strategic thinkers in solving the country’s challenges.

“Miss Malawi is a competition that has set its goals in the principles of intelligence, confidence and service to the nation. These are values we should all be pursuing,” said the First Lady.

The wife to vice President Saulos Chilima, Madam Mary Chilima also graced the occasion.

In her 1 year term Cecilia will be working hand in hand with Nthanda Lizzie Manduwi ( 1st Princess) :Aged 21, holds a degree in Social Sciences (double majoring in economics and demography) from the Chancellor College and Yvonne Kamanga (2nd Princess): The 23-year-old who holds a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) and is currently finalizing her master of science at the same college.