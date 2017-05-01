Namibia: Collision Claims Lives

AN unconfirmed number of people died on the Okahandja/Otjiwarongo road this afternoon.

Police confirmed the accident, but did not commit themselves to a number of people who died.

According to those passing by the scene, the collision involved a white bakkie and a 28 seater Iveco. The Iveco is believed to have been travelling from the north.

The Iveco caught fire and some passengers are believed to have burned to death while passengers in the bakkie are believed to have died on impact.

Police spokesperson chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi said that their members are still at the scene and a report can be expected tomorrow.

Those who survived are receiving medical care.