Zimbabwe: Armed Robbers On the Prowl

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has expressed concern over a gang of armed robbers that is raiding service stations and other business premises.

According to police, the robbers are targeting places where they know large amounts of money are being kept.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said in most instances the robbers are armed with pistols and other dangerous weapons.

"On 22 April 2017 at around 0300hours, five unknown male adults, who were wearing black jackets with hoods covering their heads approached Puma Service Station in Beatrice and held hostage four company employees including a security guard at gunpoint.

"The accused persons then proceeded to the service station offices, where they then used an unknown object to force open the door to gain entry into the building," he said.

He said they used explosives to blast open a safe that was in the storeroom and stole $10 161 cash and nine cigarette packets and fled.

In another incident, two robbers, who were armed with an Okapi knife and a machete, attacked a man in Chegutu last Wednesday morning and got away with $580 cash. The man was on his way to Bosbury Mine when the incident occurred.

On the same day at Hopley Farm in Harare, two armed robbers pounced on a 40-year-old woman, who was in the company of her 14-year-old daughter on their way to Boka Auction Floors, and got away with two cellphones and $40 cash.

The two were armed with knives and one of them stabbed the woman on the left hand.

"Armed robbers are on the prowl and members of the public are therefore discouraged from keeping large sums of money in person, cars and business premises.

"Police are urging the public to deposit their money with banks and they should engage reputable security companies to guard their premises.

"Members of the public are also warned to desist from travelling during the night, especially in isolated places," Chief Supt Nyathi said.

Last week, 13 armed robbers, including a teenager, who were targeting travellers, service stations and churches, stealing cash and valuables around Harare were arrested. The 13 are assisting police with investigations which have cleared 15 cases which occurred in Chishawasha, Tafara, Mabvuku and Murombedzi. The suspects were identified as Gaillah Muroyi (25), Carlos Bhundi (26), Yvonne Tashaya (27), Walker Dube (35), Roson Thabani Mutizirwa (23), Moses Matoiyo (18), Edward Kadenga (18), Nicholas Katembela (30), Tendai Tambara (20), Wilson Nyandoro (44), David Augustine (18), Abraham Nyandoro (22) and a 17-year-old boy.