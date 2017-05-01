30 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup - Nigeria Beat Mexico

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tunde Eludini

Nigeria's Beach Soccer Team, the SuperSand Eagles, are back in contention for a quarter final slot at the ongoing FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas.

The Nigerian team who lost their opening group game to Italy bounced back late Saturday night to secure an extra time 5-4 win over Mexico.

Abu Azeez who scored three goals in the loss to Italy took his tally in the tournament to five with a brace against the Concacaf representatives.

Mexico took the lead with goals from Abdiel Villa, Angel Rodriguez and Ramon Maldonado but the Nigerian side bounced back.

Emeka Ogbonna helped himself to a brace, Azeez Abu also got a goal before a late Victor Tale penalty resulted in the first regulation-time draw.

Nigeria took charge in the extra-time period and Abu Azeez proved the match hero as he scored the vital winner with seconds to the end of the epic encounter.

Nigeria will take on Iran in their final Group B match on May 1 while Mexico play Italy.

Nigeria

May Day - Nigerian Workers Groan Under Economic Hardship

As organised labour in the country joins its counterparts around the world to celebrate this year's May Day, Nigerian… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.