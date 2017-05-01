30 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria Women Clinch Six Gold, Two Silver Medals At African Wrestling Championships

Nigerian female wrestlers at the ongoing 2017 Senior African Wrestling championships in Marrakech, Morocco, have clinched eight medals.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the medals comprise six gold and two silvers.

The gold medallists are Mercy Genesis, 48 kg; Odunayo Adekuoroye, 55kg; Aminat Adeniyi, 58kg; Blessing Oborududu, 63kg; Kemeasuodei Dressman, 69kg; and Gofit Winnie, 75kg.

The silver medallists are Bose Samuel, 53kg; and Bisola Makanjuola, 60kg.

Daniel Igali, the President, Nigeria Wrestling Federation, NWF, told NAN on Sunday on telephone that "he is impressed with the day one results".

Igali said that the result by Winnie, the 75kg gold medallist, had been rated as the "Fantastic result overall."

"Tochukwu Okeke 75 kg did not win a medal, but put up appreciable effort," the Olympian said.

Seven freestyle wrestlers will today take to the mats to increase the country's medal haul in the male category of the competition.

(NAN)

