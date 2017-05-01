Nigeria: Police Arrest Sule Lamido, Search His Kano, Jigawa Homes

Photo: Premium Times

Sule Lamido , former governor of jigawa State.

As the police continue to hold on to the former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, investigators were dispatched to his homes in Kano and Jigawa States for searches.

The Kano team reported back to the police command, after the search, without finding any incriminating evidence, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

An associate of the former governor, Dahiru Kera, confirmed that the police team to Jigawa were on their way for the search as at the time of this report.

Mr. Kera said the former governor reported himself to the police on Sunday and was not arrested. He, and other associates, expressed fear the police may have planted incriminating evidence against the politician at his Jigawa house.

Mr. Lamido's political associates including former commissioners have since thronged the police zonal command in Kano to express support for their leader.

Notable among those seen at the police command is the North-West chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ibrahim Kazaure, and a former PDP governorship candidate, Aminu Ringim.

Mr. Lamido was arrested by the police for allegedly inciting his supporters to go violent if the results of the local government elections being organised by the current administration of Governor Muhammad Badaru are rigged.

The council elections by the APC administration in the state are fixed for July 1.

The police are yet to make any statement on the arrest.