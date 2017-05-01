Nigeria: Acute Malnutrition Not Peculiar to Northern Nigeria, Official Warns

The Ministry of Health has warned of the presence of acute malnutrition in different parts of the country.

The ministry on Friday warned that malnutrition was not peculiar to Northern Nigeria, saying Delta State alone has about 40,000 proven cases of acute malnutrition.

Speaking at a two-day media dialogue on child malnutrition, with the theme "Investing in child malnutrition for the future, #stopChildrenmalnutritionNigeria" in Enugu, the head of nutrition division, federal ministry of health, Chris Isokpunwu, disclosed that the country needs N279.54 billion ($912 million) to address malnutrition in all states for five years.

"The amount represents what is needed to be invested by all, including private, government and the donor partners for the next five years," he said.

He said the amount "will save 123,000 lives each year, while it will also prevent 890,000 children from stunting, which is one of the manifestation of malnutrition in children."

Mr. Isokpunwu warned that for Nigeria to end malnutrition by 2030 in line with SDG goal 2, the issue of malnutrition must be jointly addressed by the three tiers of government.

Malnutrition is said to be responsible for half of the nearly one million deaths in children under the age of five years every year in Nigeria. This makes Nigeria one of the highest contributors to under five mortality in the world.

Also, over eleven million under five Nigerians are stunted, ranking second only to India.

Mr. Isokpunwu, however, urged the states and local government areas of the country to live up to their responsibilities in addressing the crisis.

He announced that the government has put in place a national strategic action plan for nutrition for the country, which is aimed at reducing the number of under-five children who are stunted by 20 per cent in 2019, reduce low birth weight by 15 per cent in 2019 and ensure no increase in childhood overweight by 2019

"The 2014-2019 programme is also targeted at increasing exclusive breastfeeding rates in the first six months to at least 50 per cent by 2019", he said

The UN has described malnutrition as a silent crisis in Nigeria, especially in the north-east where there are estimated 2.4 million malnourished children.

At present, between 600,000 and 800,000 are being catered for by UNICEF and other donor partners while the federal government is expected to provide N95 billion in 2017 for the treatment of the one million children.