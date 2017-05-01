30 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna Photo Sets Tongues Wagging

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: MatthewACherry/Twitter
In the picture, Lupita looks posh in her thick-rimmed glasses and bejeweled collared shirt, while Rihanna looks fashionably outlandish in her yellow and red fur coat.
By Paul Redfern

A picture of pop singer Rihanna and Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o has led to a social media storm on an idea they could star together in a film.

The Paris fashion show photo was shared by fans of the actress and singer with the comment: "Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and Lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scams".

It caught the attention of Oscar winner Nyong'o a few days ago and now Rihanna has tweeted that she likes the idea as well.

Since then, social media has been ablaze with suggestions of how to develop the idea, with hundreds of thousands liking the original tweet.

TOP FILMMAKERS

The idea has also caught the imagination of some top filmmakers, with director and screenwriter Ava DuVernay and Issa Rae saying they are interested in bringing the original idea from Twitter to the big screen.

US star singer Rihanna has already starred in a number of movies with an appearance in the iconic role of Marion Crane on Bates Motel and further roles in Ocean's Eight and as a galactic cabaret dancer in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets alongside Cara Delevingne.

Kenya's 12 Years a Slave star Nyong'o has major upcoming roles in Panther and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

More on This

Lupita and Rihanna to Make a Movie After Twitter Demands It

A photo of singer and actress Rihanna sitting next to Oscar award winner Lupita Nyong'o has surfaced and now Twitter… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.