Kenya: Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna Photo Sets Tongues Wagging

Photo: MatthewACherry/Twitter

In the picture, Lupita looks posh in her thick-rimmed glasses and bejeweled collared shirt, while Rihanna looks fashionably outlandish in her yellow and red fur coat.

A picture of pop singer Rihanna and Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o has led to a social media storm on an idea they could star together in a film.

The Paris fashion show photo was shared by fans of the actress and singer with the comment: "Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and Lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scams".

It caught the attention of Oscar winner Nyong'o a few days ago and now Rihanna has tweeted that she likes the idea as well.

Since then, social media has been ablaze with suggestions of how to develop the idea, with hundreds of thousands liking the original tweet.

TOP FILMMAKERS

The idea has also caught the imagination of some top filmmakers, with director and screenwriter Ava DuVernay and Issa Rae saying they are interested in bringing the original idea from Twitter to the big screen.

US star singer Rihanna has already starred in a number of movies with an appearance in the iconic role of Marion Crane on Bates Motel and further roles in Ocean's Eight and as a galactic cabaret dancer in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets alongside Cara Delevingne.

Kenya's 12 Years a Slave star Nyong'o has major upcoming roles in Panther and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.