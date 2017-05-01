Tanzania: Reflections On the State of Our Security Today

Photo: RNW

We've seen in the last few weeks a lot of things that show that the security situation is not good. Such indications need to be addressed soon and efficiently.

We've had a spat of murders in the Coast Region and this has been happening after every few days and those killed are mostly government leaders at village level.

There was the incident of open threat on the life of former Information minister Nape Nauye who had someone drew a pistol on him and only an intervention by journalist Maulid Kitenge probably prevented the worst from happening.

Prior to that armed men accompanying the current Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner forcefully entered a TV station demanding to get a recorded tape containing information accusing a religious leader, but management refused to comply without first hearing the other side's point of view.

There was also an incident where a re-known Bongo Fleva artist Roma Mkatoliki was abducted for several days only to re-emerge with all the marks of having been physically abused, but yet he refused to state what had transpired in the days he was not available in public.

Strange enough, in his press conference, Minister for Culture Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, was also present and even vehemently defended his action in Parliament after questions were raised.

It was only after persistent pressure by several Members of Parliament including Hussein Bashe and Zitto Kabwe that Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba told the House that the government was closely monitoring the situation and taking appropriate steps.

Other Parliamentarian Ridhiwani Kikwete said it was wrong for the government to keep quite when all such things were happening arguing leadership was needed and the government should provide it.

However, what happened recently when 8 Policemen were killed has shocked the country. When this happened the government immediately issued a statement condemning the heinous act and which Tanzanians too should condemn.

The brutal killing is an act of cowardice and one that can be committed only by those bent on causing destruction to the peace of the country and destroy the fabric of the society.

We are of opinion that the government should not cherry pick events. We expect as well that the smallest of an event should be given the same weight to those which might seem to be bigger. It should not drag its feet even in issues that some consider to be small.

It is our belief that all these things must have roots. These roots must be traced to their end and destroyed without any fear. We need all the skills that this country has accumulated to trace and track, and find them in their holes.

But on the other side we need to, and if need be seek support from other organisations, to conduct investigations on why there is so much insecurity the country. Is it only local perpetrators or are there foreign elements involved?

And if there are foreign elements involved what to do in order to stop the spread of their actions in the country. Do we need to readjust our security system or tighten some loose ends and bolts?

And we need to know what has gone wrong with the vigilant eyes that we were once proud of at our village level--when everyone was alert and security conscious? Have we lost our traditional values and have our societies compromised? Do we need to go back and look into ourselves? I believe we do as we are no longer at ease.

Saleh is a lawyer, journalist, author, political commentator, media consultant and poet. He is also the Member of Parliament for Malindi in Zanzibar.