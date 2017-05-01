1 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Governor Alfred Mutua to Hold Talks With Ukambani Leaders

By Pauline Kairu

Maendeleo Chap Chap boss Alfred Mutua on Sunday said he would soon convene a meeting of Ukambani leaders to determine the political direction to take ahead of the August elections.

Dr Mutua said dozens of leaders "who have become victims of party nominations" have urged him to convene a meeting, arguing that they had been given a raw deal.

Speaking at the party headquarters in Nairobi, the Machakos governor accused some leaders from the region of planning to hand nomination tickets to their friends who have no development record.

"We want line ups that are based on development and not on tribal affiliations. Justice and fairness are important in a democracy," he said.

He said Ukambani region would not achieve any meaningful development as long as leaders were imposed on the residents.

CANCELLATION OF VOTING

He dismissed claims by Wiper that his Chap Chap party had infiltrated its nominations, prompting the cancellation of voting which resumed on Sunday. He said Wiper was unable to fairly carry out the nominations.

"They're just trying to find excuses for their failures. And it's part of the undemocratic and unfair principle that we're taking about," he said.

He said his development record in Machakos for the past four years had convinced leaders from the community to task him with the duty of convening the meeting to decide their political direction.

"As governor of Machakos I've been requested by leaders and citizenry of Makueni, Kitui, Machakos, Taveta, Mombasa, Kwale and other areas to convene an urgent leaders' meeting to chart a way for the Akamba nation," he said.

