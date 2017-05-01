Kenya: DP Ruto Terms Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto's Nasa Move As Selfish

Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto's move to join Nasa took centre stage at an interdenominational prayer meeting in Narok County on Sunday.

Deputy President William Ruto used the occasion to dismiss his ally-turned-rival as inconsequential in determining the political direction of Rift Valley ahead of the August 8 General Election.

He called on the Kalenjin community to pray for the CCM leader, whom he termed as visionless and selfish.

The Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) leader is one of the five principals in the opposition coalition, the National Super Alliance.

Speaking mainly in Kalenjin, he said at Nkaroni in Narok South Sub-County: "Indochin ngo chito nemokchin bororiet ab Kalenjin tuguk cheyach. Moche kesochi chichi kabisa "(How will a person who does not wish the Kalenjin nation well lead? This man needs prayers)."

ENEMY OF DEVELOPMENT

Questioning the governor's value to Nasa, Mr Ruto labelled him an enemy of development, saying he opposed most projects that the national government wanted rolled out in Bomet.

"We wanted to build a university in Bomet but he said he would rather a dumpsite," said DP Ruto. "He is the only governor who did not sign for the medical equipment meant for hospitals."

The DP said the governor does not have the interest of the people at heart as he joined the other four Nasa principals who are interested in sharing political seats.

He hit out at Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga, saying the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chief could not be trusted to be President.

"It is now clear to all that this is one person who is selfish and would only want to do things that will only benefit him," said Mr Ruto.

"He wants to cheat people that he is leading them to Nasa, which has no agenda for this country."

MAU FOREST STAND-OFF

Mr Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) said the Raila-Kalonzo Nasa pairing was no different from the last election "since the same person is back; even us (Jubilee) will use the same barber shop to shave him".

The DP revisited the Mau Forest standoff, asking Governor Ruto to stop misleading the Kipsigis community over the issue.

He was echoed by Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, who told his Bomet peer to keep off Narok politics as he accused him of dividing communities in the county along ethnic lines.

Mr Ruto said the governor has been visiting Mau and telling residents that the government has been insensitive to them, despite the State's efforts to lift the caveat imposed on the title deeds.

"He (Ruto) has joined those who were responsible for the Mau Forest eviction," he said, in apparent reference to Mr Odinga, whom he told that his association with the Bomet governor will not get him the Kalenjin vote.

NO MORE EVICTIONS

Mr Ruto said the government has allocated Sh100 million to the rebuilding of 15 primary schools burnt during the Mau eviction and called on residents not to worry as no one will evict them again.

"While we in the Jubilee team are concentrating on bringing electricity, building roads, building the railway, creating employment for our people in the country ... our competitors are regrouping to share power," said Mr Ruto.

He enumerated government projects in Narok and the South Rift, saying Jubilee had connected 45,000 households to the national electricity grid, up from 800 when they took over government.

ALMOST COMPLETE

"The tarmacking of Ololunga-Ormekenyu road is almost complete and we have commenced the Narok-Sikinani road," said the DP. "Mulot-Sekemian road has already been advertised and works should commence in a month.

"In Bomet, we have done over 200 kilometres of tarmac despite the governor trying to block it."

Also present were the National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Dr Joyce Laboso, and senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo-Marakwet) and Beatrice Elachi (nominated).

Others were Narok South Member of Parliament Korei ole Lemein, Narok Woman Representative Soipan Kudate and Permanent secretaries Charles Sunkuli (Environment) and Julius Korir (Health).