Kenya: North Rift Voters Send Woman Reps Packing

The just-concluded Jubilee nominations in the North Rift saw many woman representatives sent packing.

In Nandi County, little-known Tecla Songok Tum garnered 118,184 votes against incumbent Zipporah Kering's 28,480 while in Baringo, Ms Grace Kiptui was floored by Kenya Power director Susan Chesiyna. Ms Chesiyna came second in the woman rep race in 2013.

Things started working against Ms Kiptui when reports emerged early in the year that she attempted suicide after being heckled at a function attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

Ms Kiptui denied the claims. She said on her Facebook page that she was in good health and was taking a rest on the advice of her doctor.

INCUMBENT DEFECTED

Ms Chesiyna got 39,856 votes while Ms Kiptui had 25,870.

In West Pokot, incumbent Regina Nyeris defected to Chama Cha Mashinani before the primaries, citing a scheme to rig her out.

However, analysts and residents said she would likely lose "as she is a non-performer".

"Voters are enlightened. They will choose an individual and not parties," said Mr Jackson Chetodum, a resident.

In Elgeyo-Marakwet, Dr Susan Chebet was shown the door by voters, losing to newcomer Jane Jepkorir Kiptoo "Chebaibai".

"She was probably the most dormant leader the county has ever produced.

BEING DORMANT

Many of us do not remember any contribution Chebet made in Parliament and she just had to go," said Mr James Korir, an Iten Town resident.

In Uasin Gishu County, incumbent Eusla Ngeny ran for the Soy parliamentary seat where she lost to Mr Caleb Kositany.

Former Judiciary Registrar Gladys Boss Shollei won the woman rep seat.

Like her Elgeyo-Marakwet counterpart, Ms Ng'eny was accused of being dormant, claims she denied.

"I empowered women financially through prudent use of affirmative action fund," she said.

Reported by Wycliff Kipsang, Barnabas Bii and Florah Koech