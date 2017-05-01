Africa: Let's Re-Energise the Fight Against Malaria

column

For many years malaria has been one of the most notable killer diseases in the world, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) noting that over 400,000 people every year die of malaria, the overwhelming majority being under -five kids.

It has been noted many times that to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), eradicating malaria is vital. This disease increases poverty, with WHO estimating that it costs African nations about £9.6 billion a year.

So when we talk of health in malaria prone countries, like ours, it automatically should be a priority disease in terms of prevention and treatment.

Back in 2010, the then President, Jakaya Kikwete was the chair of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (Alma), a "coalition" of African heads of state (for 30 African countries) with the goal to "halt and begin to reverse the incidence of malaria". Tanzania had made great strides. Note that Zanzibar had almost wiped out Malaria completely.

In a piece published by UK's theguardian.com, the former president, made a strong case for African nations to get rid of malaria. "We must make a final push for universal coverage against malaria," he noted.

Fast forward during the marking of Universal Malaria Day on April 25, the statement released by the government indicated that "the current infection rate status in the country is worse compared to the situation that prevailed in the past five years."

The minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu noted in 2012 the infection rate had dropped to 10 per cent, but this year it's up to 14.8 per cent. She noted that about 12 million Tanzanians suffer from the disease every year.

Taking this into perspective, one can tell apart from the huge amount of money spent for treatment (at government cost or the patients), the economic implication must be huge to the nation.

It was great news to hear the minister declare that the recommended medication for the disease (using Sulphadoxine Pyrimethamine-SP tablets) is supposed to be issued free in all government health facilities.

Ms Mwalimu also added that, Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Test (MRDT), a laboratory test for malaria for patients is given free of charge at all government hospitals.

The theme for World Malaria Day 2017 was "End Malaria for Good." Can the current 200 million cases of malaria around the world each year be ended? In fact it is a tall order. But if the plans by WHO work where the body will pilot an injectable vaccine against malaria in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi next year, this might change the whole stage in the fight against the killer disease.

But still nations must be vigilant about mosquitoes because protection against malaria is not enough. We know dengue fever and Zika too are spread by mosquitoes.

Some researchers have reported that the small creatures that only used to bite at night, after introduction of bed nets now bite late evening and early morning when people are not protected.

Our government has done a lot in the fight against malaria over the years. But more needs to be done to get rid of one of the oldest and deadliest diseases affecting mankind.

Some nations like Cuba, Italy, and Japan have managed to eliminate it. We too can eliminate the disease. The high burden malaria imposes on the nation, should be a wakeup call, that, it is better to invest more in elimination of the disease. They say, prevention is better than cure.

Andrew Hudson, twitter handle @andrewhudsonau, human rights lawyer notes "Malaria kills 1100 people EACH DAY, mostly kids. Imagine the outcry if 1100 kids were killed by terrorists each day." Each nation prone to malaria should take note!

Saumu Jumanne is an assistant lecturer, Dar es Salaam University College of Education (DUCE).