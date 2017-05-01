South Africa: Alleged Cape Town Gang Boss Gunned Down

An alleged gang boss, with links to the underworld, has been murdered following at least two attempts on his life inside churches.

Mayon McKenna, 40, and another man, aged 23, were gunned down in Ravensmead at around 16:30 on Sunday, apparently outside his house.

Both were shot in the head and died at the scene.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, who did not identify McKenna by name but confirmed the shooting, said no arrests were made.

"The motive [for the shooting] is yet to be established," he said.

Several sources, with links to police, said McKenna was allegedly involved in the drug trade, as well as the underworld, as he channelled drugs and offered protection to some key figures.

He was said to be a member of the 26s gang.

It is understood that McKenna offered protection to individuals involved in the taxi industry and who allegedly extorted protection money from drivers using certain routes.

McKenna's murder has played out as a turf war, unofficially said to be linked to the drug trade, is heating up in the Cape Town city centre and surrounds as two groupings are battling for control over the lucrative nightclub security industry.

Several murder attempts

There have been several attempts on McKenna's life over the years.

In 2016 McKenna was reportedly shot in a church in Elsies River while he was attending a funeral.

His vehicle was also set alight in that incident.

In March 2003 it was reported that McKenna survived at least three gunshot wounds after being targeted as he was leaving a church in Ravensmead.

He was said to have run back into the church after the first gunshots went off, but gunmen had followed him inside and shot him near the altar.

At the time, it was said to be the third attempt in his life in 12 months.

In 2003 it was also reported that McKenna had been identified as being linked to the Americans and 26s gang, and was out on bail for charges including housebreaking, rape, assault, resisting arrest and dagga possession.

His mother, in a newspaper report at the time, had denied he was involved in gangs.

Club security turf war

About a week ago, in one of the latest incidents in the club security turf war, police seized firearms and ammunition from a newer grouping, apparently headed by businessman Nafiz Modack, which has snatched control of the industry from an older grouping.

The weapons and ammunition were seized outside a strip club in the city centre where the group convened and has gathered before.

On Saturday evening scores of police officers, including Metro Police, were in Long Street, stopping cars, breathalysing motorists and monitoring the entrances of some clubs.

News24 understands members of the new grouping taking over security, who claim to be ridding clubs of drugs, had been in the city centre earlier on Saturday.

Two weeks ago, two men were wounded in Café Caprice in a shooting believed to be linked to the power tussle for control of the nightclub security industry.

Several sources, with ties to police and the underworld, believe the shift in club security has been orchestrated by police and informants to try and take down key underworld players.

But the State Security Agency has denied this.

