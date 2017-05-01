Kenya: Address Scarcity, High Maize Prices

High prices of maize flour and irregular supply of the commodity are a major cause for concern.

Yet, when Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich read the Budget in March, he granted a tax waiver on maize flour to force the prices down.

Subsequently, he affirmed that the costs would come down within a week; effectively in early April.

For good measure, the government announced the release of maize from the grains reserve to stabilise the prices.

PRODUCTION DECLINE

However, the prices have not fallen, two months later. First, this illustrates the folly of political statements.

Quite often, establishment figures make appealing declarations to excite the public, but they come to naught.

Secondly, the pledge did not address the problems underlying the maize meal crisis.

Maize production has been declining steadily in the past five years.

Agricultural economists estimate that the country's consumption stands at 50 million bags annually.

However, since 2012, the baggage has been reducing, from 41 million bags in 2012 to 39 per cent of that in 2014 and continuing.

Attempts to raise productivity have not yielded desired results.

IRRIGATION PROJECT

For example, the government rolled out a multi-billion irrigation project in Kilifi and Tana River counties -- Galana/Kulalu -- which was expected to raise maize stock and help lower consumer prices.

But it turned out that the cost of producing maize per acre was far more than the sale price, raising questions about its viability.

Distribution and marketing are major challenges in the maize business.

It is paradoxical that some regions produce huge volumes but cannot get markets and the right prices.

STAPLE FOOD

Marketing agencies are riddled with corruption and ineptitude.

Added to the web of graft that attends to importation and the situation becomes more complicated.

Another challenge is feeding habits. Attitudes die hard. Ugali remains the staple food.

Pronouncements that the citizens should diversify their menus always fall on deaf ears.

Reducing the cost of maize flour requires multiple approaches; not just tax waivers on imports.

The country must critically re-examine its strategies and formulate sustainable plans for food production.