Kenya: Mohamed Faki Wins Mombasa Senatorial Ticket

Lawyer Mohamed Faki was declared the winner in the contest for the Mombasa senatorial ticket in the ODM primaries.

Mr Faki garnered 11,135 votes to defeat the county's former Trade executive Hamisi Mwaguya who got 9,106 votes.

In the chase for the woman representative ticket, Nominated MCA Asha Mohamed Hussein got 17,000 votes, defeating Sadaf Deen (8,778 votes) and Hamis Zaja (3,590 votes).

The nominations, which were repeated in three constituencies on Saturday following reports of massive irregularities, were announced by the returning officer Maurice Odhiambo at Tononoka Social Hall.

The areas are Changamwe, Kisauni and Jomvu.

MWINYI WINS

In Jomvu constituency, the incumbent Badi Twalib got 3,283 votes, beating Mr Dan Aloo who had 1,759 votes.

In Changamwe, sitting MP Omar Mwinyi - who was last week arraigned in court over violence charges - floored his rival Mr Juma Goshi.

He got 7,123 votes against the latter's 1,483 votes.

Mr Faki and Ms Hussein thanked their supporters for choosing them, urging them to support Nasa's presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Governor Hassan Joho in the August 8 elections.

"We are now ODM brigade in the Nasa family and we have to unite for victory in the August elections," Mr Faki said.

Mr Faki will battle it out with Jubilee Party's Abdulsalam Ali, Mr Lawrence Kisilu (Wiper) and Mr Yaser Bajaber (Ford Kenya).

JOHO'S OPPONENTS

The seat is currently held by Wiper Secretary General Hassan Omar who is trying his luck in the governorship race.

Jubilee's Suleiman Shahbal and Nyali MP Hezron Awiti (Vibrant Democratic Party) are also seeking to unseat Governor Hassan Joho of ODM.

The woman rep candidate, Ms Hussein, will square it out with Wiper's Zamzam Mohamed, Jubilee's Amina Abdallah, Maimuna Mwidau of Kadu Asili and Halima Anwar of Maendeleo Chap Chap.

Mombasa is usually regarded as an ODM stronghold, scooping all the 30 ward representative seats in the 2013 polls.

To change the narrative, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto have frequented the county and launched various projects hoping to secure a portion of the votes to enable them get re-elected.