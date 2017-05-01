Tanzania: Simba Closer to CAF Events

Dar es Salaam — Simba SC are all but certain of making a return to international football after being locked out for the past four seasons.

The Msimbazi Reds roared at the National Stadium yesterday after squeezing out a hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Azam FC.

Azam had to play for 75 minutes with a man down after referee Mathew Akrama flashed a straight red card to playmaker Salum Abubakar for a foul on Ibrahim Hajib.

Success-starved Simba scored what proved to be the winner in the 48th minute through Mohammed Ibrahim who also saw red in the dying minutes of the well contested match.

Simba, who top the Vodacom Premier League with 59 points, will now face either bitter rivals Young Africans or Mbao FC in the final, which will be held on May 27.

Yanga, as they are popularly known, take on Mbao today at the Kirumba Stadium, hoping to set up a mouth-watering final with their city arch-rivals. Azam looked dominant even as they were down to 10 men, but their strikers could not convert a host of chances that came their way.

Should Yanga see off Mbao, Simba will seal their ticket to the Caf competitions no matter the result of the Federation Cup final.

However, should Mbao oust Yanga, Simba's chance of sailing through to the Caf-organised events will be via either winning the Premier League or Federation Cup.

Speaking after the match, Simba assistant coach Jackson Mayanja bragged that they would beat whoever comes in the final.

"We are delighted with this hard-fought win. It has strengthened our belief and we are already confident for whoever we face in the final," said the Ugandan coach.