Tanzania: Invest Heavily in Health to Enjoy Economic Fruits

editorial

It is an undeniable fact that healthy citizens can catapult their country into economic prosperity.

This is because of a well-understood correlation between a country's economy and its citizens' health.

The preamble to the Constitution of the World Health Organisation (WHO) as adopted by representatives of 61 nations in 1946 defines health as a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.

During the Ottawa Charter for Health Promotion in 1986, WHO stressed that health was a resource for everyday life, not the objective of living. Health is a positive concept emphasising social and personal resources, as well as physical capacities. Therefore, Tanzania's recognition of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) in its health policy to enable the government to allocate ample funds is long overdue although it is still of upmost importance to improve the social well-being.

This is crucial taking into account the fact that the country is implementing its industrialisation plan and striving to become a middle-income economy by 2025.

It is understood that in May 2013, the 66th World Health Assembly adopted a resolution for member states to intensify and integrate measures and plan investments to improve the health and social well-being of affected populations.

Implementation of appropriate measures with high coverage will lead to achieving the WHO NTD Roadmap targets resulting in the elimination of many diseases and the eradication of at least two by 2020. After all, in 2015, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) made clear that tackling NTDs was essential for helping communities break free of poverty. Goal No 1, among the 17 SDGs, ending poverty in all its forms everywhere is priority for socioeconomic development.

One of the targets is to tackle poverty in all age groups and how it affects people's education, health, nutrition and security.

Neglected tropical diseases drain people

NTDs sap people's strength, destroy their quality of life and eat away their savings. NTDs are a diverse group of communicable diseases that prevail in tropical and subtropical conditions in 149 countries and affect more than one billion people, costing developing economies billions of dollars every year. They mainly affect populations living in poverty, without adequate sanitation and in close contact with infectious vectors and domestic animals and livestock.

NTDs are caused by a variety of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, protozoa and helminths. In Tanzania, programmes to control NTDs such as schistosomiasis, trachoma, lymphatic filariasis, river blindness and soil-transmitted worms are largely funded by donors. End Fund, an NGO dealing with NTDs, estimates that 12.5 million Tanzanians are at risk of contracting trachoma, an infectious disease causing blindness.

It is also stated that 45 million people live in high risk areas for lymphaticfilariasis, a parasitic disease caused by microscopic, thread-like worms.

We are aware that the implementation of health programmes requires gargantuan funding. We have no option. So, we have to embark on multifaceted approaches to fight against NTDs.