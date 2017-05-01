Zimbabwe: Man Fakes Suicide After Killing Ex-Wife

POLICE in Gweru have arrested a 26-year-old man, who allegedly murdered his 22-year-old ex-wife after she refused to reconcile with him.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the arrest of Dignity Masvimbo of Harben Park on Saturday.

Masvimbo allegedly stabbed his ex-wife, Oripa Mashayamombe of Mkoba Village 14, several times all over the body after the she refused to get back with him on Wednesday last week.

"I can confirm that we have arrested a 26-year-old man, Dignity Masvimbo, of Harben Park suburb, Gweru, who allegedly stabbed his ex-wife Oripa Mashayamombe several times all over the body.

"Mashayamombe died after sustaining serious injuries due to the attack.

"Masvimbo is in police custody assisting with investigations. He will appear in court soon," she said.

A police source told The Herald that after committing the crime, Masvimbo went back to his house, where he wrote a note before cutting an electric cable, giving people an impression that he had committed suicide.

The source said Masvimbo then fled to Maboleni, in an attempt to evade arrest when the news of the killing started spreading.

However, luck ran out for him when he was arrested in Maboleni in Lower Gweru after police got a tip-off from members of the public.

"Masvimbo wrote 'The End' on a piece of paper which he placed on his kitchen unit and placed a knife on the board supporting the note.

"He then cut an electric cable and fled to Maboleni. He was, however, arrested after police got a tip-off," said the source.

It is alleged Masvimbo went to his ex-wife's parents' house, where he asked to see Mashayamombe so that they could get back together.

A family member, who refused to be named, said Mashayamombe's relatives left the two alone outside the house so that they would sort out their differences and Masvimbo seized the opportunity to stab her on the neck, abdomen, head and arms after she refused to entertain him.

"Masvimbo married Mashayamombe after he impregnated her when she was doing her Form Two.

"They lived together and divorced in November last year, resulting in Mashayamombe returning to her parents' house.

"When Masvimbo came, he wanted to talk to Mashayamombe so that they would iron out their differences and get back together.

"Mashayamombe refused and this angered Masvimbo, who then stabbed her several times all over the body and she died instantly," said the relative.

According to Mashayamombe's mother, Alice, a vegetable vendor at Kudzanayi Bus Terminus market, Masvimbo attacked her daughter soon after she left for work.