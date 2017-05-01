Kenya: Restore Cricket Team Glory

The national cricket team is becoming a joke, as is evident from the recent 4-0 whitewash by Uganda.

The tour of Uganda was meant to help the team prepare for its ICC World Cricket League Championships match against the Netherlands in Nairobi later this year.

This comes after the team's campaign in Nepal in March flopped, dimming its chances of finishing in the top four and striding into the 2019 World Cup qualifier.

It's now back to the drawing board for coach Thomas Odoyo after Uganda taught the boys a few cricketing lessons.

Some years back, no one would have imagined Uganda beating Kenya.

KENYA'S FUTURE

Interestingly, Uganda is handled by the legendary Steve Tikolo, whose dismissal from the Kenya team last year was engineered by the players.

There are now more questions than answers on the future of the team and Kenyan cricket, in general.

Now, Cricket Kenya should set up the right structures for development.

A good national league is needed to produce quality players.

The Nairobi league, which is the only one that is active, cannot really remedy the dire situation.

Also the commitment of the national team players is somewhat questionable.

The passion that used to be evident when donning the national colours is no longer there.

Cricket Kenya should endeavour to give proper guidance if the country is to regain its past glory. The current situation is dreadful.