Uganda: ASP Ogweng Is a Gender Activist

interview

THE KNIGHT. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Francis Ogweng, is a Child and Family Protection Officer at Police Headquarters Naguru-Kampala, who takes his fight for gender rights outside office as he reveals to Beatrice Nakibuuka.



Tell us about you and your activism.

I am a gender student at Makerere University. I'm so passionate about gender and women issues - actually I'm a gender activist. I also coordinate the HeforShe campaign in the Uganda Police Force. One of the activities under the HeforShe campaign is the "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" campaign which is becoming very popular in Uganda; I also coordinated this march from the Uganda Police side.

And the HeforShe campaign?

Launched in Uganda by UNWomen and President Museveni in 2015, HeforShe is male-led movement for gender equality that brings together men in support of women, for the benefit of all. HeforShe aims at spreading awareness and sparking action on the responsibility that men and boys have in eliminating all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls. It engages men and boys as advocates and stakeholders, to break the silence, raise their voices and take action for the achievement of gender equality. Research shows that involving men in the fight against Gender Based Violence has far reaching benefits.

Child and Family Protection Department of the Uganda Police Force with some moral support of UNWomen has already rolled out the campaign through churches, TVs and Radio stations, Police Barracks and communities of Kampala District and some parts of Mukono. The campaign has been positively received by most men and leaders who asked for more awareness creation, sensitisation and engagement with the communities on the rights of women and girls in order to reduce gender-based violence and discrimination.

What is the motive?

To raise awareness and spark action on the responsibility that men and boys have in eliminating discrimination and violence against women and girls. The campaign also aims to engage men and boys in Uganda as advocates and agents of change for the achievement of gender equality and women's rights and recruit them as HeforShe ambassadors to fight against gender based violence and violence against girls.

Who is part of the campaign?

A HeforShe campaign is for men, boys, women and girls although men and boys will be major targets. Local and church/mosque leaders will also be targeted. Child and Family Protection Department is extending the campaigns to four regions of Uganda, that is, Northern, Western, Eastern and Southern. The campaigns will be carried out through churches, mosques, community gathering, markets, Televisions and Radios stations among others.

How is this supposed to save women and girls from violence?

Engaging men and boys is to prevent violence against women and girls. Domestic violence is primarily perpetrated by men against women, and that they can use their institutional power to promote change. Men can change fellow men and can be positive role models.

What is your opinion on absent fathers?

If they are absent illegally, the law must follow them. Their wives should be encouraged to report such husbands to LC, police or court immediately.

What should be done to teach the boys their responsibilities and to protect girls?

As police, we go to schools, communities and teach the youth their rights and responsibilities. We teach them the relevant laws. We encourage them to delay marriage. But all other stakeholders including the media must come on board so that we spread awareness together and faster.

Did you know men too face violence from women?

Yes they do, but research show that women who are violent are either retaliating or defending themselves. I agree that women are not naturally violent, but they become violent after being provoked or abused. Some could have seen how their mothers were being abused and end up hating all men and or becoming abusive.

Why do men get beaten?

Many times men are battered because of their mistakes such as failure to provide for the family, infidelity and drunkenness.

A humble, loving, understanding, caring, faithful, and God-fearing man may less likely be battered than the opposite.

What should be done?

Men should understand that women are not slaves, therefore they should treat them as human beings, as equals, friends, partners... All should have respect for one another. Government should deliberately sensitise the citizens about their rights and responsibility. Police should enforce the laws on Sexual Gender Based Violence. There should be a budget to the ministry of gender, JLOS institutions, and even the media. Traditional and Religious institutions should be engaged in creating awareness. Bad cultures (FGM, early marriage) that suppress women should be outlawed.

What is your view on gender?

I'm a gender activist, a child and family protection officer. I have practically and symbolically walked in the shoes of women to show the world that it is not easy to be in the gendered position of women. If it pains, we must therefore not hurt others but rather advocate to equality and fairness. Everyone feels pain the same way. People must be sensitised about the importance that gender equality brings to our homes, community and government. The laws on Sexual and Gender Based Violence should be enforced without mercy.