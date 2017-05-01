1 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Notorious Supermarket Robbers Arrested

FIVE robbery suspects who allegedly blasted cash vaults at several Spar supermarkets in Harare and stole various amounts of money and goods in a burglary spree spanning over four years, have appeared in court.

The five include Emmanuel Kansemo, Benias Sambo, William Chikilivau, Joackim Vheremu and Nelson Phiri.

They appeared before magistrate Elisha Singano facing six counts of robbery and were remanded in custody pending bail ruling.

According to the state, in October 27, 2013, the suspects entered Spar Marimba through the roof and used explosives to blast open the cash vault and got away with $30,000.

The suspects also entered Spar Greencroft on January 25, 2015, but left unnoticed after they failed to break open the cash vault.

On September 22, 2015, the accused broke doors at Spar Helensville in Borrowdale, broke the cash safe and got away with $8 300.

And this year, on April 18, the suspects allegedly forced their way into a Seventh-Day Adventist Church building in Glen Norah after breaking the main door and stole decorating material, plates and envelopes.

The suspects were arrested on April 24 after detectives received information that the gang was planning to rob a hardware shop in the city, leading to the recovery of a CZ pistol.

