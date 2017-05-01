Zimbabwe: Mixed Bag At 'Sendekera' Gig

Thousands thronged the Harare International Conference Centre for the much-hyped "Sendekera, Come Let's Dance Gig" that featured South African group Mafikizolo and local giants Jah Prayzah and Alexio Kawara among other musicians.

Musicians did their best to thrill fans though some failed to live to expectations.

Andy Muridzo performed in the early stages of the show and warned up the show for the main acts.

He performed songs such as "Chingoma Cherudo", "Dherira", "Dhafudhunda" and "Tichambotenderera" among others that were popular with the fans.

Though Kawara has not yet released any new stuff, the musician's old hits have stood the test of time.

His performance was on point and his interaction with fans kept the momentum.

Soul Jah Love and Winky D songs "Pamamonya Ipapo" and "Paita Party" that were played by DJs thrilled fans.

Jah Prayzah, who was one of the main acts, performed most of his popular tracks such as "Goto", "Tsotsi", "Mudhara Vachauya" and "Watora Mari".

The musician's dancers took time to showcase their talent.

He played the song "Chekecheke" from their Military Touch Movement and one of the artistes from the stable Nutty O was there.

Though the young musician managed to thrill fans with his part on the song, he later spoiled the party with his dancehall songs.

After his act Mafikizolo took the stage and performed most of their yesteryear hits.

Most fans were waiting for the moment they would share stage with Jah Prayzah for their song "Sendekera".

However, despite the hype, their "Sendera"act not thrill fans as expected.

Fans screamed and cheered the musicians when they performed the first minutes of the song, but the performers could not keep the momentum.

Though the musicians repeated the song to try and excite the auditorium, their efforts were in vain as fans were not impressed.