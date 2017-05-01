A total of 1.6 million candidates have been registered for this year's Class Eight and Form Four examinations set for November.

About one million candidates registered for Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams and 615,284 candidates for Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination.Registration of candidates for this year's exams has closed.

Kenya National Examinations Council chief executive Mercy Karogo said any candidate who is not registered should seek registration next year.

In a circular to sub-county directors of education dated April 22, Ms Karogo directed them to ensure that details of candidates are correctly captured to avoid any inconvenience.

ONLINE REGISTRATION

The registration of candidates ended on February 28 and the nominal rolls generated from online registration reports were submitted to head teachers and candidates for verification.

"The council has checked all the nominal rolls collected from the field and observed that some examination centres, especially sub county private centres, did not give the nominal rolls to candidates for verification and signing," observed the CEO.

Ms Karogo added that candidates would sit for exams as captured on the nominal rolls.

PHOTOGRAPHS LOADED

"Head teachers should confirm that the photographs uploaded online are of the correct candidates. In case of mismatch in the photographs they should communicate to Knec in writing," she said.

Last year, a total of 942,021 candidates registered for KCPE exams while 577,253 listed for the KCSE tests.

The government has already paid examination fees for all the candidates, both in public and private schools, except for those who are re-sitting, non-citizens and private candidates registering in the sub-county.

A total of Sh3.2billion was budgeted to cater for examinations fees.