1 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mutare Crash Victims Named

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Freeman Razemba

Police have released the names of two of the five people who died in a road traffic accident that occurred at the 219km peg along the Harare-Mutare last Wednesday.

The two are Loson Tererai Mukonya of Magwegwe North in Bulawayo and Manayara Nyarume (34) of Ngangu Township, Chimanimani.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said police also managed to identify all the 18 passengers who were injured and referred to Mutare General Hospital for treatment.

"ZRP wishes them a speedy recovery. Three bodies are, however, yet to be identified. We are appealing to members of the public who might be missing their relatives to proceed to Mutare General Hospital and help in identifying the three bodies," he said.

Five people died on the spot while nine others were seriously injured when a Mutare-bound Inter Africa bus veered off the road and hit a tree at Shamu, near Odzi, along the Harare-Mutare Highway at around 4am last Wednesday.

Police said the bus, which was carrying 48 passengers, veered off the road and rammed into a drainage pillar before hitting a tree and landing on its roof. The five people died after sustaining serious head injuries. Police urged motorists to exercise extreme caution and avoid travelling at night.

Bus operators were also urged to ensure that their drivers do not drive for long distances without taking enough rest or being relieved by another driver.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean Whiz Kid Saurombe Earns PhD At 23

A Zimbabwean student, Musawenkosi Saurombe (23), made history last week when she became the youngest female PhD holder… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.