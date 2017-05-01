Police have released the names of two of the five people who died in a road traffic accident that occurred at the 219km peg along the Harare-Mutare last Wednesday.

The two are Loson Tererai Mukonya of Magwegwe North in Bulawayo and Manayara Nyarume (34) of Ngangu Township, Chimanimani.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said police also managed to identify all the 18 passengers who were injured and referred to Mutare General Hospital for treatment.

"ZRP wishes them a speedy recovery. Three bodies are, however, yet to be identified. We are appealing to members of the public who might be missing their relatives to proceed to Mutare General Hospital and help in identifying the three bodies," he said.

Five people died on the spot while nine others were seriously injured when a Mutare-bound Inter Africa bus veered off the road and hit a tree at Shamu, near Odzi, along the Harare-Mutare Highway at around 4am last Wednesday.

Police said the bus, which was carrying 48 passengers, veered off the road and rammed into a drainage pillar before hitting a tree and landing on its roof. The five people died after sustaining serious head injuries. Police urged motorists to exercise extreme caution and avoid travelling at night.

Bus operators were also urged to ensure that their drivers do not drive for long distances without taking enough rest or being relieved by another driver.