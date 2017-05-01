Tanzania: Social Media Abuzz Over Firing of Civil Servants

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli's sacking of 9,932 public servants for using fake academic certificates while excluding political leaders in the verification process has sent social media abuzz.

Some users commended the President while others criticised him for excluding political leaders in the verification.

Speaking before handing the verification report to the President, the minister of State in President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ms Angellah Kairuki, said the exercise didn't involve political leaders: ministers, MPs as well as regional and district commissioners. A social media user, Mr Laurent Gilbert, wrote on his facebook page: "Are politicians, not public servants? Are DCs and RCs not public servants?"

Mr Elijah Simon said excluding DCs and RCs in the verification process was odd as they had been getting salaries from taxpayers.

Mr Paschal Kasigwa commented: "I think the government forget that today's Tanzanian generation is yesterday's. DCs and RCs use our taxes, government cars and they are heads of security in districts and regions, How can the President tell us they are not involved in verification process?", adding that the government should evaluate itself.

Another social media user, Doduo Zungu, posted a comment in support of the President. "What I think there is a lot which is still desired to clean the civil service, I am sure there are many public servant using fake academic certificates are still in the government payroll."

Somalyance_mfaume commented on Instagram that justice can only be found to God -- in Heaven.

"This report has a lot of problems. You can't excludeDCs and RCs because they simply know to read and write. They are also public servants whose academic qualifications should be verified and punished if they forged their certificates...," said Ms Zainabu Mrutu.