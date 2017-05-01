Kenya: Take Care As Schools Reopen Amid Election Campaigns

Schools reopen on Tuesday for a rather unusual term as Kenya heads towards the General Election in August.

In the past, Kenyans went to the polls in December, during holidays.

Pupils and students are likely to be inconvenienced by the hullaballoo of campaigns.

The Education ministry should liaise with law enforcement agencies to ensure learning is not affected by the loud music and blaring horns at political events or clashes between rival groups.

I believe the aspirants will carry out their campaigns with utmost decorum and restrict their followers from engaging in unethical acts such as fistfights, name calling and uttering tribal epithets within earshot of the learners as the young ones might copy them.

OLIVER JUMBA, Kakamega.

* * *Besides election campaigns, second term is also when the country will usher in a new era in education as selected schools pilot the 2-6-3-3 education system, which will replace 8-4-4 from next year.

Sadly, learning may not go on well in some schools due to the destruction of premises and equipment during the chaotic party nominations.

Despite that, no action has been taken against the culprits.

Political activities must be conducted diligently so that they don't cause distraction to the learners.

The Education Cabinet Secretary should also ensure the safety of learners and their teachers, as well as other school workers since, sometimes, political campaigns tend to result in violence and they are caught up in the crossfire.

Finally, many activities will be squeezed into one term.

For high school students they include prayer days, visiting, AGMs, co-curricular activities and prize giving ceremonies.

This will allow learners to have undisrupted learning and revision period in the third term.

Anne Otieno, Siaya.

* * *This week, most parents will heave a sigh of relief as schools and colleges reopen for second term.

April has been a month of financial strain for Kenyans.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data shows the month had the highest inflation -- about 11.48 per cent -- in the past year.

Prices of most household commodities shot up.

Besides the high appetite of teenagers, it has also been stressful for parents as they could not control consumption of politically-intoxicated news by the young ones.

School going children identify with some political figures and whatever they do is often taken as alright.

Students at primary, secondary and tertiary levels are scheduled to elect their representatives this term in an exercise that borrows a lot from the Kenyan electoral system as espoused in the 2010 Constitution.

Having had chaotic party primaries recently, I worry how the children will carry themselves in the polls.

Moturi Elias Kayaga, Kisii.