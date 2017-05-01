Zimbabwe: Councillor Up for Domestic Violence

A Chegutu councillor and businessman has been dragged before the courts for physically assaulting his wife for spurning his demands for intimacy.

Ward 4 councillor Stanley Banda pleaded guilty to the charge of domestic violence when he appeared before Chegutu magistrate Mr Felix Chauromwe, who sentenced him to eight months in prison before setting aside four months on condition that he does not commit a similar offence.

Banda, who was represented by Mr Taurai Chigwedu of Mangwiro Law Chambers, was given an option to pay a fine of $400, failure of which he would serve the remaining four months in prison.

Allegations against Banda were that on April 18, at around 4.30am while he was sleeping with his wife, he demanded to be intimate with her but she refused.

Banda started slapping her on the cheeks before arming himself with a leather belt which he used to assault her several times all over the body.

He went on to hit her several times with a shoe. This prompted his wife to move out of the bedroom and informed her relatives, leading to the matter being reported to the police and Banda's subsequent arrest.