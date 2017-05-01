1 May 2017

Nigeria Clinch Eight Medals At Senior African Wrestling Championships

Nigerian female wrestlers at the ongoing 2017 Senior African Wrestling championships in Marrakech, Morocco, have clinched eight medals.

The medals comprise six gold and two silver.

The gold medalists are Mercy Genesis 48 kg, Odunayo Adekuoroye 55kg, Aminat Adeniyi 58kg, Blessing Oborududu 63kg, Kemeasuodei Dressman 69kg and Gofit Winnie 75kg.

The silver medalists are Bose Samuel 53kg and Bisola Makanjuola 60kg.

Daniel Igali, the President, Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), said in a telephone interview yesterday that "he is impressed with the day one results".

Igali said that the result by Winnie the 75kg gold medalist had been rated as the "Fantastic result overall".

He added that though the country's only Greco Roman representative unfortunately didn't win a medal.

"Tochukwu Okeke 75 kg did not win a medal, but put up appreciable effort," the Olympian said.

Seven freestyle wrestlers will today take to the mats to increase the country's medal haul in the male category of the competition. (NAN)

