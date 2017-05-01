Zimbabwe: Consider Farming Upon Release, Inmates Told

Prisoners in Bindura have been urged to take up farming as a business once they are released, to contribute positively to the country's develop- ment.

Officiating during a maize field day at Bindura Prison Farms recently, Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Minister Advocate Martin Dinha said there was need to also encourage young farmers to recognise farming as a rewarding profession.

"Therefore, qualified and competent agronomists and related professionals must be encouraged to join and manage the maize sector.

"I would also want to urge the inmates who are doing time here (in Bindura) to take up farming as a serious business upon their release and contribute positively to the development of our country," he said.

He applauded the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services officers and inmates for doing a splendid job in achieving a high yield at the farm.

Adv Dinha said through such efforts, ZPCS will become self-reliant in terms of maize, while the surplus would help feed the nation.

"It is truly a time to rejoice for ZPCS Bindura. You have spent many sleepless nights, either worrying about getting inputs, preparing your fields and planting.

"I am told that Bindura Prison has 120 hectares of maize under Command Agriculture.

"The end product is extremely encouraging. May you keep up the good work but at the same time aiming higher," he said.

He said maize production was not an easy task as many people are tempted to believe.

"Maize is a high input, high returns crop with a certain demand on production knowledge and skills.

"Successful maize production is a function of availability of good quality seed at the correct time, the right growing environment and adequate crop management skills," Adv Dinha said.

He urged stakeholders to work together so that agriculture meets the international standards.

"Command Agriculture had restored the status of Zimbabwe as the breadbasket of the region.

"Through this programme the import bill will be drastically reduced while at the same time empowering our local people.

I, therefore, wish to emphasize that it is through collaboration among all stakeholders that agricultural growth will be achieved," Adv Dinha said.

He said the continued cooperation and support by development partners in agriculture was highly appreciated.

The field day was attended by ZPCS senior officers and Government officials.