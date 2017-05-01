Zimbabwe: Shabanie Get It Right

Zvishavane — YOUTHFUL coach Takesure Chiragwi finally got it right as Shabanie Mine finally remembered how to win when they put on a spirited performance in a thrilling Castle Lager Premiership match at Maglas yesterday.

Chiragwi presiding over his third game since taking over from Wilson Mutekede got off to a false start failing to guide the Chinda Boys to success.

But a 43rd minute goal from 2012 Golden Boot winner Nelson Maziwisa via a header helped end Chiragwi's barren start to life in Zvishavane.

The former Flame Lily coach had suffered defeats to Bulawayo City at home and Highlanders in Bulawayo.

In yesterday's game a corner was flighted from the right into the box by Lloyd Nyamande and Maziwisa out-jumped the visitors defence to direct his firm header to the right past Chang Mariyon.

It was the all-important goal Shabanie Mine needed to redeem themselves following a poor show in the last consecutive two games.

Shabanie also came into the game buoyed by the fact that Tsholotsho have never won a match against them at Maglas.

The win saw Shabanie move to the eighth place with eight points.

"I am happy that we finally managed to register a win but I was very confident that one day it was going to come as we dominated in all the matches that we played.

"I did not come here to prove anybody wrong that I am a coach. Those who were doubting me and those who doubt me I am not worried about them because it is their opinion.

"I know I am a good coach and I was employed here to coach football. Fans must know that football is practical and we learn every day. It's just a pity that we have been failing to score despite creating numerous chances," said Chiragwi.

Shabanie who were all over a determined Tsholotsho who were playing a passing game could have opened the score sheet in the opening minute when Tinashe Mapumha found himself in the box with acres of space and instead of passing the ball to Maziwisa who was well positioned he chose to shoot at goal and hit the side net with goalkeeper Chang Marion at his mercy.

The Chinda Boys got another chance in the 21st minute when Bruno Mtigo released a thunderbolt only to see his effort cleared from the line by the visitors' defender Marshal "Mancane" Phiri.

Maziwisa could have scored a brace but he shook his head in agony when his header was parried back into play and the rebound found no takers from the home team only for the visitors defence to clear the ball to safety.

Shabanie were then awarded a free-kick outside the box in the 67th minute.

Trevor Mavunga took responsibility and sent a powerful shot that saw Chang going airborne to collect the ball to safety denying the hosts a comfortable lead.

Shabanie Mine ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .(1)1

Tsholotsho ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ..0