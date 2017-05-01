30 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ferry Services At Likoni Now Back to Normal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohamed Ahmed

Ferry services at the busy Likoni channel in Mombasa returned to normality on Sunday after two vessels, which had mechanical problems, were repaired and taken back.

The absence of MV Nyayo and MV Harambee had disrupted services, with motorists spending hours before accessing the channel on Saturday.

The MV Nyayo wire rope developed a problem, leading to its withdrawal while the MV Harambee was having its clutch fixed. This left the MV Kwale and MV Kilindini as the only ones operational, leading to a massive snarl-up, with hundreds of people stranded.

The management had to bring in MV Likoni, which operates at the Mtongwe channel to hasten operations at the busy crossing.

Hundreds of passengers and motorists were stranded for hours, leading to a massive traffic jam that snaked its way into the Mombasa town centre, a distance of about two kilometres.

On Sunday, Kenya Ferry Services public communication officer Aaron Mutiso said apart from the breakdown of the ferries, the influx of commuters at the channel was as a result of the back to school rush.

"Everything is moving well. We have worked on the two ferries and the operation is moving smoothly. We regret any inconvenience caused to our users but we are now on top of things," he said.

Last Tuesday, services at the Mtongwe channel, which were re-launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in February, were disrupted after the landing platform (pontoon) on the island was swept away by heavy currents.

Following the incident, which also saw the gangway broken, the MV Likoni, which carries passengers at the Mtongwe channel, was forced to re-route to the Likoni channel.

Kenya

Drug Resistant Typhoid Strain Spreading - Microbiology Head

Poor lab capability, surveillance and lack of sanitation are enabling the spread of a typhoid strain that is resistant… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.