30 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Aspirants Trade Accusations As Jubilee Appeals Process Enters Day Two

By Ken Macharia

Nairobi — The Jubilee Party Appeals Tribunal continues to hear candidates who have filed petitions as the deadline to hear and decide close to 500 cases fast approaches.

Kamukunji Member of Parliament Yusuf Hasan appeared before the tribunal this morning seeking a reversal of the declaration that his competitor Simon Mbugua beat him in the primaries.

"I won in 11 of the 16 polling stations. No contest whatsoever. The people of Kamkunji were shocked to find out that the returning officer had come out with different figures contradicting the will of the people of Kamkunji."

On the contrary, Mbugua says he is confident the tribunal will uphold his win.

"We were summoned at midnight through WhatsApp by the tribunal but my win is understandable and unassailable."

