30 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Construction of the Lake Turkana Wind Farm to Be Complete in Two Months

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pscu

Nairobi — The Lake Turkana Wind Power Project in Loiyangalani, Marsabit County is set to be completed in two months, paving the way for a 310MW injection in the grid.

The project will provide reliable, low-cost wind power to Kenya's national grid for 20 years through 365 wind turbines each with a capacity of 850 kW.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu has said the development of the wind farm is ahead of schedule.

"In the coming months, a 105 MW Public Private Partnership (PPP) project will be completed, thereby increasing the amount of electricity available to Kenyans at a much cheaper rate," said Esipisu.

Lake Turkana wind power farm will be connected to the national grid through a 428 km, 400kV transmission line that extends from Suswa to the Wind Power site via Naivasha, Gilgil, Nyahururu, Rumuruti, Maralal and Baragoi.

"Despite initial wayleave challenges, the construction of the transmission line is currently being fast tracked to enable dispatch of the wind farm."

Kenya

Drug Resistant Typhoid Strain Spreading - Microbiology Head

Poor lab capability, surveillance and lack of sanitation are enabling the spread of a typhoid strain that is resistant… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.